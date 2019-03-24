|
|
SMITH, Amber Lee Left this earth, due to kidney failure, on March 13, 2019. She was born in Marion, Ohio on January 8, 1980 to Marvin "Mark" Blair and Kay Carey. Amber graduated from Fairfield High School in 1998. She was a proud veteran of the U.S.M.C. Amber married her soulmate, Shane Smith, on February 29, 2012. She is survived by her loving family, which includes her husband; parents; children; Melia "Mae" Porter, Vanek, Veida, Dylan "Diesel" Smith; brothers Jeff and Dylan Blair; and special extended family. A Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1pm until 3pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Military honors and a Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday at 3pm at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019