ADAMS (Habig), Amelia Alice "Molly"



Amelia Alice Adams (Habig), "Molly", age 89, passed away November 10, 2020, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Westlake, Ohio. Her husband John Adams, parents Paul and Edith Habig and siblings Lois Nabergal, Ruth, Rita, and David Habig preceded her in death. In her early years, she worked at the Sorg Paper Company and later enjoyed life on the farm. Molly was an avid golfer and loved fishing on Avery Lake at their cabin up in Michigan. She is survived by son, Rob Adams (Melinda), daughter Marti Argento (Phil), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many family and friends. Her memorial service will be held December 5, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Columbia Station, Ohio. Donations in her honor may be made to Hospice, 1775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125. To stream the service: Argneto Funeral.



