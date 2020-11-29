1/
Amelia ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS (Habig), Amelia Alice "Molly"

Amelia Alice Adams (Habig), "Molly", age 89, passed away November 10, 2020, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Westlake, Ohio. Her husband John Adams, parents Paul and Edith Habig and siblings Lois Nabergal, Ruth, Rita, and David Habig preceded her in death. In her early years, she worked at the Sorg Paper Company and later enjoyed life on the farm. Molly was an avid golfer and loved fishing on Avery Lake at their cabin up in Michigan. She is survived by son, Rob Adams (Melinda), daughter Marti Argento (Phil), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many family and friends. Her memorial service will be held December 5, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Columbia Station, Ohio. Donations in her honor may be made to Hospice, 1775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125. To stream the service: Argneto Funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved