Services

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1000 Wenger Road
Englewood, OH
View Map
ARMSTRONG (Slivinski), Amelia Mae Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born May 1, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kazimir and Barbara Slivinski. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Armstrong; son, Richard Armstrong; grandson, Anthony Armstrong; brothers, Casmir, Joseph, William and Peter Slivinski; and sisters, Rose Fader, Josephine Barlow, Pauline and Mary Slivinski, Helen Harden. Amelia is survived by her children, Theisa (Douglas) Dohner, Byron Armstrong; grandchildren, Wes (Bethany) Brown, Troy (Erin) Brown, Teresa (Craig) Rickett, Patricia (Jim) Gisiger, Emily (Brad) Eisen, Nathaniel (Josie) Armstrong; 23 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Amelia was raised in Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was most recently a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. She loved to garden and spend time with her family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Road, Englewood, OH 45322). Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the in Amelia's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
