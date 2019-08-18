Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Amelia SHARKEY Obituary
SHARKEY, Amelia Mae 90, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at . A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Jerry Sharkey officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
