CHAPMAN, Dr. Ames W. transitioned from labor to the great beyond Saturday May 2, 2020 at Grandview Hospital Dayton, OH. He was born in Woodville, Ms on December 7, 1919 to Carrie M Stansberry Chapman and Edward Levi Chapman. He grew up in Woodville, MS and went to McKinley High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Southern University in 1943 with a degree in Arts and Sciences magna cum laude. He enlisted in the U. S. Army July 31, 1942 in the Army Specialized Training Program and entered active duty May 13, 1943. He was involved in the European Theater of Operations where he won battle stars in the Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France, and the Rhineland. He was honorably discharged in 1945 receiving the European, African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medals. After military service Ames earned the Master of Arts Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and the PhD from The Ohio State University. Chapman joined the initial faculty of Central State University in 1947. At Central State University he served as Chairman of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Director of the Division of Social sciences, Director of Branches, and Editor of the Journal of Human Relations. As a teacher, he was very close to his students. He was the sort of advisor every student wants because he took a personal interest in everyone. He was a people person. He was instrumental in securing grants which provided opportunities for faculty and student participation. Among them were The Upward Bound Program, Talent Search, Student Rights Center, Education Leadership Training Program, College Science Improvement Program, The Gerontology Program, and The Economic Dependency and Welfare Reform Program. He published many articles in scientific periodicals under peer review. He was very active in community, state and national affairs. He served as a member of the Board of the Planned Parenthood Association of the Miami Valley, President of the Lions Club of Xenia, President of the United Golf Association, and consultant to the National Science Foundation. He was a Fellow of the American Sociological Society, Fellow, American Statistical Association, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Economic Association. Ames was a member of Phi Delta Kappa National Honorary Society and Beta Tau Kappa International Honorary Society. He was a life lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity entering the noble clan in 1941 through the Alpha Sigma Chapter of Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was currently a member of the Wilberforce Alumni Chapter. Ames was the seven hundred fifty ninth person to become a lifetime member of the fraternity. He was an avid golfer winning over 75 golf tournaments individually and winning countless golf scrambles as a team member. He was club champion at a few golf courses and continued winning even at the senior level. He played the sport until a few months ago. He recorded an amazing 22 hole in ones over his golfing career. Ames is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Burnice R. Chapman; sons Edward R. Chapman and Gary G. (Faith) Chapman; grandchildren Mahogany Chapman, Malachi Chapman, and Daniel Chapman; nephews Atty Carlyle H. Chapman, Jr. and Herman Chapman of Dallas, TX and a host of other relatives. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 565 East Main Street, Xenia, OH 45385 where he served as Deacon for many years. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, a graveside service will take place Thursday May 7, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Gardens Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020