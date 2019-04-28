BAYNE, Amy L. Age 66 of Springfield passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on January 2, 1953 in Springfield to the late William Bayne and Maria (Dellis) Dement. In addition to her parents, Amy is preceded in death by her step-father, Orris Dement who raised her. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Lisa (Ron) Fent; nephew, Neal (Sara) Davis; half brothers, Pat and Mike Bayne as well as great-nieces and nephews: Bailey, Kalyn, Joshua, Megan and Hunter and lifelong friends, Dale (Ann) Miner. Dale was like a brother to Amy and took her to school functions and activities so she never felt left out. Amy overcame learning and emotional disabilities and went to Shawnee High School and graduated from Springfield Clark CTC. She worked at the Ohio Masonic Home in the dietary department and delivered Tri-County Shoppers News for many years. Amy struggled a lot in her life with different trials and tribulations but continued to smile through it all. She loved to read, listen to music, dance and play cards with friends at family get-togethers. Amy became quite the story teller over the years and could manipulate the situation to accommodate her needs. She truly made lemonade with the lemons that life handed her. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 1:00-1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with her service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Rick Clos officiating. To help the family offset funeral expenses, donations may be made to the funeral home in Amy's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary