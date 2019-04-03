Resources More Obituaries for AMY BILICH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? AMY BILICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers BILICH, AMY Morse On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, "Mommer" Amy Morse Bilich, beloved wife of John Matthew Bilich and daughter of the late Oregon Senator Wayne and Mildred Morse, passed under the loving care of the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, peacefully surrounded by her many loved ones in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born on February 18, 1936 in Eugene, Oregon, Amy was a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Nursing School. Her UNC cheerleading career led her to meet John, a football player for the University at the time. The two enjoyed a 40-year marriage and eventually found themselves settled into a beautiful farm located in Middletown, Ohio. During their fairy-tale marriage, Amy and John enjoyed the company of their children and grandchildren, family and friends, animals, antique cars, and their mutual love for adventure. There was never a dull moment for these two, with many trips and cultural engagements keeping them active and busy. Amy shared her father's love for horses, animals, and politics, a love that she inspired in her grandchildren. In addition to horses, Amy held a passion for gardening and nature in general, making a final commitment to this passion by entrusting her property into a conservancy program to protect the nature and property that she so loved. A remarkably successful mother and grandmother, Amy enjoyed a career in nursing and exercise. Even into her 70s, Amy was riding horses through the Andes Mountains and partaking in 3-5-mile walks upon reaching her 80s. Amy's energy was one that inspired all those around her. Amy moved to Charlotte and the Aldersgate Retirement Community five years ago. Here she enjoyed a quiet life, making many friends among the residents and staff. Up to the last moments of her life, Amy continued to enjoy a passion for music and performing. Amy held her piano playing in high esteem, often playing for other residents of Aldersgate on the piano in the dining room of her apartment. She was holding impromptu concerts just days before her death. Amy was preceded in death by her parents and husband but is survived by children Patricia Huehn (Eric) and John "Ivica" Bilich (Jennifer Twiggs) and grandchildren, Eric "Andrew" Huehn, Julianna Twiggs, Erica "Ashley" Huehn, and Logan Bilich. In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Amy at the Wayne Morse Historical Park in Eugene, Oregon. Amy loved the Tosco Music Parties where she was always a joyful participant as well as active in their community building and music outreach activities. Charitable donations to Tosco Music can be accepted in her name at https://toscomusic.org/get-involved#donate Arrangements by Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service, www.throbertson.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019