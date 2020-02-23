Home

AMY CULBERSON

AMY CULBERSON Obituary
CULBERSON (Vance), Amy R. "Rodie" Age 88, passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. She was born May 13, 1931 in Huntsville, AL. She retired from Community Hospital in the Physical Therapy Department. She was predeceased by her parents, Manchie and Willie Ida (White) Vance; husband, Nathan H. Culberson; sons, Nathan, Jr., Samuel Maurice, and Juan DeLeon Culberson; daughter, Olivia Jean Taylor; brothers, Robert, John Mac, and Carl Vance; and sisters, Louise, Margie,and Mamie Vance and Jimmidee Stevenson. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ann Culberson, Billi (Rodell) Rahmaan, and Helen (Oliver) Duff all of Columbus, Oh; son, Kenneth"Abdulah" (Zarah Hussain) Culberson of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Inez Vance, Vera (Vance) Brown, and Pauline Vance; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; special cousin, Keith (Patricia) Stinnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, 527 S, Center St., where her family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment Ferncliff Cemetery. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
