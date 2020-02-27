|
|
JONES, Amy Lynn Age 49 of Springfield, OH passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 20, 2020. Amy was born November 29, 1970 in Galion, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her sister Cherish Hursh. Amy is survived by her loving children, Lucas (Stephany) Fowler of Springfield, OH; Whitney (Lucian) Fowler of Springfield, OH; beloved parents, Marsha & William McLean of Springfield, OH; brothers, Shawn (Lisa) Jones of Springfield, OH, Brian (Melissa) McLean of Springfield, OH & Aaron (Erin) McLean of Galloway, OH; grandchildren, Tiearra, Lucas II, Sebastian, Lucian Jr. & Zoey and many other family members and friends. Visitation 1-2PM Friday, February 28, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 2PM at Ferncliff Chapel. Interment in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory to offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020