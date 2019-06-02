KERR, Amy Pittman Age 59, passed away on May 27th, 2019 at with her son and husband holding her hands. Amy was preceded in death by her mother Emile Pittman, father, Dr. H.D. Pittman, mother-in-law Doris D. Kerr and father-in-law Jack P. Kerr. She leaves behind a loving family that includes her husband of 35 years Jack D. Kerr, son Adam Kerr, daughter Alisa Edmondson (Tyler), daughter Josie MacMaster (Jay) and her beloved granddaughters Kinley and Mara MacMaster and Eve Doris Edmondson. Amy also leaves behind her brother Jon Pittman (Care), Jane Sussman (Scott), and Sara Kosel (Rusty) plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Amy was an animal lover and she leaves behind her beloved poodle Penny and a number of close personal friends including: Martha Bastian, Denise Becker, Eric Becker, Will Bevis, Rich Bevis, Karen Hatcher, Dawn Hochwalt, Jeffra Kinniard, Kathy Klass, Gractia Manning and Sharon Salter. Amy graduated from Centerville High School in 1978 and attended The Ohio State University and graduated with her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing in 1982. She worked for many years in the Berry Building at Miami Valley Hospital taking care of the newborns in the Transitional Nursery. Amy was a dedicated nurse and loved her babies and co-workers. She will be remembered first and foremost as a great mother, grandmother, wife, sister, best friend and baby whisperer! She loved her family and always put their needs first. She will also be remembered by the friends of her children. Amy opened her home to them so they would have a safe place to hang out and the house was always full of kids. The rule was do not knock on the front door, just come in and take your shoes off and go downstairs. She loved to see that pile of shoes by the front door and hear all the kids in the basement having fun! We will miss you but we promise to keep the love of family that you instilled in us alive as a testament to your special life. The family would like to thank for their outstanding care of Amy. We would also like to thank Amy's co-workers at Miami Valley Hospital for the love, care and support they have shown Amy and her family during her illness. You were amazing! Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Newcomer, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Transitional Nursery at Miami Valley Hospital to go towards TN education, equipment, or the general fund. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary