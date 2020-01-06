Home

LINABERRY, Amy J. Amy J. Gallant Linaberry, age 48 of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home after a courageous eight year battle with breast cancer. She was born October 2, 1971 in Bluffton, Ohio to Darryl and Marcia (Boutwell) Gallant. Amy married Matthew Linaberry on October 20, 2012 in Kettering, OH. Amy graduated from Bluffton High School in 1990. She graduated from Lima Technical College in 1993 with a degree in Early Education and graduated in 2006 from Wright State University with a degree in Social Work. Amy worked for numerous schools and most recently worked at The Goddard School where she was the sign language teacher for the school. She played clarinet for the Kettering Civic Band for four years. Amy was actively involved with the Dayton Chapter of the and was the volunteer chair for the "Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk" in Dayton. She was an active member of The Noble Circle Project, Group #26. Amy was a member of the Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Bluffton, OH. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Amy is survived by her husband Matt, her son, Jeffrey; her parents, Darryl and Marcia; two brothers, Dennis (Chassity) and Allen (Heather) Gallant; mother in law, Dee Linaberry; father in law, Michael (Karen) Linaberry; sister in law, Erin (Matt) Foster; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother in law, Vicki Linville; and maternal and paternal grandparents. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Services will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow the services at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Amy's memory to , 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 and The Noble Circle Project, 2555 S Dixie Dr Suite 105, Dayton, OH 45409. To leave a memory of Amy or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020
