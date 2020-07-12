MATHIS, Amy A. Amy A. Mathis, age 71, of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Amy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 22, 1948, to Arthur Reiff and Georgia (Tuggle) Reiff. She went to school at Fairfield High School. She married Ronnie Lee Mathis on October 14, 1967. She was a loving wife and stay at home mother of two boys, Steve Ronnie Mathis and Kevin Lee Mathis. She was highly involved in church, precept classes, PTA, and helped raising her three granddaughters. She was very athletic, and involved in both volleyball and softball, but mostly loved riding horses. What she enjoyed most was camping with her husband and family. Amy enjoyed spending time scrapbooking and going shopping. Amy aspired to be a teacher, and loved education. Amy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronnie Lee Mathis; her sons, Steve (Jessica) Mathis and Kevin (Angie) Mathis; her brothers, Arthur Reiff and Adrian Reiff; her grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney, and Hannah, and 2 great-grandchildren, Robert Allen Boles III and Jax Allen Schaible, Jr. Amy was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Reiff; her mother, Georgia Reiff; and her brother, Sylvester Reiff. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ernie Murray officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, www.browndawsonflick.com
.