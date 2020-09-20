1/1
REED, Amy Amy Reed was born on November 11, 1936 in Virginia, Minnesota to Elizabeth and John Wettberg and left us September 8, 2020. She was married for 55 years to Barry Reed, who she met at Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, Ohio. She had three children: Jane Reed, John Reed and Mary Reed (Brennan); four loving grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Amy graduated from L.L. Wright High School in Ironwood, MI, where she was Salutatorian and subsequently from the University of Dayton with a BS in Biology and Wright State University with a Masters of Math Education. Amy taught math in the West Carrollton school district for 32 years and was also involved with curriculum development and being an advisor to various clubs and activities. She was a member of several North Central Evaluation teams. After her retirement, she became involved with a program that mentored grade and high school age youngsters who were participating in traveling theatrical groups, which gave her an opportunity to use her many academic skills. Amy was an avid gardener who looked forward every winter to the arrival of the seed catalogs so she could start planning the spring plantings. She was a voracious reader, excellent seamstress and loved to solve a wide range of puzzles. She also played the piano, golfed, bowled and supported various athletic teams at West Carrollton and UD. One of her enjoyments was entertaining grandchildren, either at home or on the road. Maybe her greatest interest was travel. She crossed the United States on several occasions, visited six foreign countries, including New Zealand and Australia and was in almost all fifty states. Finally, twenty-five years ago she had the opportunity to participate in the building and decoration of her final home on Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro, OH. Everyone should, at least once in their life have a daughter, sister, mother, favorite cousin, lover, teacher, neighbor, friend, travel companion and/or spouse like Amy. To do so is to truly be blessed. If you wish to make a donation in Amy's memory, please make it to the West Carrollton Education Foundation at the website: westcarrolltonschools.com/donate.aspx


Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
