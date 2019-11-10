Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
WESTLEY (Williams), Amy J. 48, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 1, 2019. Born May 13, 1971 in Dayton, OH. Amy got her wings and is with our Lord now. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Survived by her father David Williams, Sr. & his wife Barb, her brother David Williams, Jr. & his wife Heather, her son Zachary Buschur, her daughter Taylor Buschur, also including many nieces, nephews, close family, and friends. She was always smiling and kept us laughing whenever she was around. She was a kind, loving, caring and happy person dedicated to her family and friends alike. She will be greatly missed in our lives. There will be a Celebration of Life Visitation/Gathering at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH) Nov. 16, 2019 from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with Medical and Funeral costs will be accepted with much love and thanks. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
