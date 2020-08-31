1/1
Amzie SMITH
SMITH, Amzie "Puncho" Amzie Smith, "Puncho," age 54, departed his earthly life on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. Private service will be held on Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020, 12:00 PM at St Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406, Rev. Renard D. Allen, Jr., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk- through viewing, Tuesday at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
