Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
2500 Grand Avenue
Middletown, OH
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
2500 Grand Avenue
Middletown, OH
More Obituaries for Ana MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ana MOORE


1922 - 2020
Ana MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Ana Tamas Age 97, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at . She was born May 7, 1922 in Chernivtsi, Romania and moved to the Miami Valley area in Ohio in 1952. Ana was a homemaker and a member of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos at the church. She was a former member of the Eagles #528 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 218 Auxiliary. Preceding her in death were her parents, Constantine and Maria Teodoroevich and brother, Peter. Ana had no immediate family members surviving, just her many friends from her church and community. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend William Casis and Reverend Gregory Ealy officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorials may be made in Ana's name to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2020
