Obituary

TRAVIS, Anderson Washington Age 83 went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 17, 2019. An active member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church where he served tirelessly as long as his health permitted. A graduate of Detroit Public Schools and Sinclair Community College. A retiree of the U.S. Air Force and the Veterans Administration. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Joann B. Travis and one sister. Survived by children Michael V. Travis, Michael A. Venable, Denise Y. Travis and Julian A. Travis (wife Consuelo), 12 grandsons, three granddaughters, five great grandsons, two great-granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Funeral services 12 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1001 Beatrice Dr. Visitation 11 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
