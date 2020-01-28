|
CARTER, Andre Age 61, passed quietly in his home on January 23, 2020. He was born November 23, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Dolores (Hatch) Carter and Bennie Carter. Andre married Edna Porter on September 6, 1984 and they had three wonderful children. He was fiercely protective, artistically gifted and generous. Through the ups and downs in his life, he remained a source of love and humor. Preceded in death by his parents, Andre was survived by his loving wife, children, Andre Jr., Andrea (Darrell) Bell and Adrianne (Alonzo) Henderson and his sister, LaRhonda (Stevan) Carson, nieces, Ariel (Ricky) Smith and Kayla Carson and nephew, Joshua Carson, grandsons Aven and Alonzo Jr., and a host of family members and close friends. We will carry his memory in our hearts. Services will be held at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Drive, on Wednesday, January 29. The viewing will begin at 11:00 am with the service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Diabetes Association. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020