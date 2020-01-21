|
|
EBERLY, Andrea S. 74, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. Andrea was born to Robert and Katherine (Williams) Colyer on April 10, 1945 in Paintsville, Kentucky. She grew up in Springfield, Ohio and graduated from Shawnee High School and Wright State University, receiving the second diploma the university issued. Andrea had a 28-year career as a social worker with Family and Children's Services, the skilled nursing unit at Community Hospital and as a nursing home consultant. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James W. Eberly; a son, Rev Robert Mark Eberly (Kendra Smith); two granddaughters, Erin and Micaela Eberly; a brother, Thomas Colyer; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clark County Animal Welfare League or The Southern Poverty Law Office of Montgomery, AL. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 21, 2020