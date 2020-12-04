1/1
Andrea JOHNSON
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Andrea Faith

75, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. She was born

October 15, 1945, in Cleveland, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Jones) Baltz. Andrea had

retired following 21 years with the Ohio State Patrol, where she worked as a Drivers Examiner. She was a member of Enon United Methodist Church, where she was active in several bible study groups and loved working in the church nursery. She had a special way with

babies. She also enjoyed scrapbooking for her grandkids. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Walter A. (Stacey) Hundley, Jr. of Enon, April (Dwayne) King of Waco, KY, and Melissa (Matt) Erter of Urbana; grandchildren, Tyler (Avery), Victoria, and Chloe King, Nick and Allison Hundley, Maleah and Mallorie Erter; great-grandson, Rhett King; twin sister, Annette Eberle of Cleveland; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Johnson on March 29, 2007; their beloved dog, Doodle; grandson, Aidan Hundley; siblings, Paulie, David, Dennis Baltz, and Karin Bury; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Jeff Mohr and Jan Johnson officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour

prior to the services. Masks are required. Entombment will

follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved