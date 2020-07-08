LEONARD, Andrea J. Andrea J. Leonard, age 76, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Springfield Nursing and Independent Living. Andrea was born September 20, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert and Jean (Cain) Beach. She was a member of St. Bernard Church and the Springfield Board of Realtors. She was also an avid tennis player and a 55 year member of card club with her Catholic Central friends. She was a great story teller who was always full of surprises and loved the limelight. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Willie) Balsiger; two grandchildren, Rob (Lauren) and Andrew Balsiger; two nieces, Amy Pressnell and Shelly Sparks; one nephew, Bobby Beach; and close friends, Connie Cavanaugh, Janice Porter, Leanna Birch and Shirley Tennant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Beach; a brother, Bob Beach; and dear friends, Jo Denney and Mable Bates. A private funeral service will be held for the family and close friends on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Due to current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Her funeral service will be live streamed on Friday, at 10:30 a.m., at conroyfh.com
. A public burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andrea and her beloved dog Paddy's name to the Canine Collective Ohio Dog Rescue, www.caninecollective.org
or Hospets, www.hospets.org
.