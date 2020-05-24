Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
CAMPBELL, Andrew Larken 26, of Springfield, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born in Springfield on September 13, 1993. Andrew was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He had recently started working at DHL in West Jefferson. He enjoyed skateboarding, playing video games, and music, especially the Grateful Dead. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lori and Patrick Powell of South Vienna; father and stepmother, Andrew and Stacy Campbell of New Carlisle; paternal grandparents, Gary and Carol Campbell; great-grandmother, Ruby Smith; siblings, Kesorn, Charles, Joseph, and Ricky; aunts and uncles, Amanda Brown, David Brown, Lorn (Lora) Wheeler, Melissa Campbell, Gary Campbell, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Rebecca Brown and Kenneth Wheeler. Private services will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chad Group officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020
