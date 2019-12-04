|
DUCKR0, Andrew Lawrence "Drew" Age 30, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Sunday Morning, December 1. Andrew was born on November 26, 1989. Andrew graduated Carroll High School in 2008 and received a Bachelors Degree from Wright State University in Physical Therapy. As he was pursuing his physical therapy degree he worked with his father and his two younger brothers remolding/ renting homes for Anjo Rental Holdings. Andrew enjoyed playing sports and never missed watching Ohio State play football. He held the highest black belt degree in both Jujitsu and Karate. Andrew enjoyed going to the gym and working out, skateboarding, and he also played rec league softball at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. Andrew loved his family and his 3 cats dearly and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence Leroy Cochran. Andrew is survived by his father Joe Duckro; mother Tammy Sagraves; two younger brothers Jon Duckro and Anthony (Kate) Duckro; favorite little sister Brittani Sagraves; grandparents William and Carol Duckro and Mary Jo Cochran; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A gathering of family and friends for the visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave, Dayton Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Church at 10:30am on Friday, December 6 with burial to proceed at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019