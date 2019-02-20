FROST, Andrew Michael Age 31, went to be with the Lord on February 18th due to medical problems. Andrew was a loving father to five. He loved family time and leaves behind his love of his life of 5 years and mother to his children and best friend, Erin Heskett. Andrew was a lift operator in construction and belonged to Local Labors 1410. He loved nothing more than working and providing for his family, sitting around bonfires with the love of his life, spending quality time with his children, and coming up with pranks and jokes to make those around him laugh. He leaves behind his children, Kaylee Rae Jones, Benzly Carter Jones, Alaynah Rachel Frost, Makenzie Alanna Frost and Andrew Michael Frost Jr. Andrew also leaves behind his father, George Will Frost, his mother, Shirley Young, sister, Heather Ruff and sister-in-law, Cassandra Frost along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Bunch, grandfather, Thomas Bunch, paternal grandmother, Beverly A. Johnson and older brother, Jason Allen Frost. Andrews last gift in life was being an organ donor. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00PM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Andrew's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary