FRYE, Andrew H. 69, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Oakwood Village. He was born January 13, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Richard C. and Ada Mae (Hahn) Frye. Andrew dedicated his life to music. He was a music teacher and salesman for many years at both Kinder Music and Kinkaid Music. He was choir director at Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a member and was also a member of the Springfield Musicians Union. During his music career he played in a number of groups including the Springfield Symphony, Ohio British Brass Band and the Greene County Concert Band. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Pettit); one son, Donnie Miller, Columbus; two siblings, Karen Frye, Columbus and Greg Frye, Champaign County. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020