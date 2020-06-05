Andrew HORSTMAN
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORSTMAN, Andrew R. Age 33, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Andy was born on March 19, 1987, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Betty Abner Horstman. Andy is preceded in death by his grandfather, Preston Abner. He is survived by his grandmother, Bernice Abner; daughter, Alyssa Horstman; step child, Paris Marshall; sisters, Shelly Reindel, Dana Horstman, Dawn Horstman (Justin), and Crystal Hellwig; brothers, Bruce Seebeck (Kristine), Clayton Horstman (Genesis), and Jacob Horstman; uncle, Robert Horstman; aunt, Leslie Abner and numerous nieces and nephews. Andy was a skilled tradesman and loved helping friends and family with various projects. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play hockey and go fishing. Visitation is from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, Dayton, Ohio, with memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM. Immediately after will be graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be left on Andrew Horstman's online guest book at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved