HORSTMAN, Andrew R. Age 33, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Andy was born on March 19, 1987, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Betty Abner Horstman. Andy is preceded in death by his grandfather, Preston Abner. He is survived by his grandmother, Bernice Abner; daughter, Alyssa Horstman; step child, Paris Marshall; sisters, Shelly Reindel, Dana Horstman, Dawn Horstman (Justin), and Crystal Hellwig; brothers, Bruce Seebeck (Kristine), Clayton Horstman (Genesis), and Jacob Horstman; uncle, Robert Horstman; aunt, Leslie Abner and numerous nieces and nephews. Andy was a skilled tradesman and loved helping friends and family with various projects. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play hockey and go fishing. Visitation is from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, Dayton, Ohio, with memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM. Immediately after will be graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be left on Andrew Horstman's online guest book at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.