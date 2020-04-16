|
HOWELL, Andrew Clark Beloved husband and father, died in his home surrounded by family at the age of 35 as the sun rose on Easter Sunday. His six-year battle with brain cancer was a testament to the strength of his character and his belief that every day of life is a privilege. Andy was born on August 21, 1984 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He graduated from Van Wert High School and earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Ohio University. He had a successful career as an Emmy Award-winning executive producer in local tv news. Andy married his beloved wife Kathleen Bostdorff in 2015. His proudest accomplishment, their son Charles, was born in 2017. At his best, Andy was an adventurer, a woodworker, a photographer, a guitarist and a film critic. At his worst, he was brave and loving. A true Gryffindor at heart, Andy loved to root for the Cleveland Indians and Browns and proudly passed on the tradition to his son. Andy was preceded in death by his brother Jim and grandparents Paul and Ellen Young and James Howell. He is survived by his wife Kate, son Charlie, parents Wendy Howell and Jim Howell, grandmother Eileen Howell, sister Beth, brother Chris and many loving in-laws and friends. A memorial service will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or Glen Helen Nature Preserve.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020