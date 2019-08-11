|
|
KLEINHENZ, Andrew "Andy" Passed away at his daughter's home on August 4, 2019 in Powell, Ohio. He was surrounded by those he loved. He was 89 years old. Andy had a full and active life. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Betty; his children Ann (David) Wennberg, John ( Julie), Joe, Jerry (Ann); his grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Katy and Max, his brother Harold (Virginia); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Andy was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Anna (Lochtefeld) Kleinhenz; siblings Joseph Kleinhenz, Paul Kleinhenz, Mary Heitbrink, Walter Kleinhenz, Katherine Broering, Thomas Kleinhenz, Stanley Kleinhenz; in-laws Adeline Kleinhenz, Irene Kleinhenz, Martha Kleinhenz and Lucille Kleinhenz-Heric, Cornelius Heitbrink and Andrew Broering. The family will receive friends 4-8pm on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral will be at 11 am on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton. Burial will be at 1:45 pm on August 19, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers Andy requested donations to his favorite charities: EWTN and the Archdiocese of the Military. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio and his caregivers from HomeWell Senior Care - all who helped Andy stay with those he loved. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019