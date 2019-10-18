Home

KYLE, Andrew John On October 10, 2019 Andrew John Kyle passed away after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born December 7, 1967 and was taken too soon at the young age of 51. He is survived by both parents, brothers, sisters and three children Meredith Patton (David), Zakery Kyle, and Lohree Kyle. He has 5 grandchildren and one on the way. Andy touched many lives and will be missed greatly. Celebration of Life to be held at Ross Christian Church Saturday October 19 at 3:00.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2019
