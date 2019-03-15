REED, Andrew P. Age 74, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Andrew was born June 13, 1944 in Harlan, KY to the late Raymond & Ruby Reed. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Reed. Andrew retired from Dayton Walther after 33 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Andrew enjoyed the outdoors, biking and yard work-but most of all he loved sitting in the family room with Lois. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Deloris "Lois" Branson Reed; son, Rick (Casey) Reed; daughter, April (Carl) Patterson; grandchildren, Adam Reed, Holden Palmer, Kyle Reed, Ryan Reed and Phoebe Patterson; siblings, Clarence Reed, Easter Saylor, Ada Moore, Glenda Collins, Vivian Henricks, Larry Reed, Raymond Reed, Jr. and Lois June Reed; and several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrew's memory to the Dayton Children's Hospital or the National . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary