WAGNER, Jr., Andrew A. Age 81 of Hamilton passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Andrew was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 2, 1938 to Andrew Wagner Sr. and Amy (Price) Wagner. Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Rochelle Wagner; one son, Bobby Wagner; one granddaughter, Jessica Wagner; one great grand daughter, Oliva Jade; his step children, Debbie Robinson, Derrick Burton, Lauren Odson, Micheal Toppins, and Richard Burton; his siblings, Mary Jane Wagner, Marge Simpson, and Butch Wagner. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Amy Wagner and Andrew Wagner Sr.; one son, James Wagner; one step son, James Durham; previous spouse, Louise Wagner. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Soul Winner Church, 2561 Ramona Ln., Fairfield, Oh 45014. Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Soul Winner Church, on at 12:00 PM with Pastor Faye Grove officiating. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2020