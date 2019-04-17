WALLACE, Andrew W. Age 87, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1932 in Middletown, OH to Lloyd and Clarice (Heflin) Wallace. Andrew was a member of Tytus Avenue Church of God. He served our country in the Korean War in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He was a trucker for General Motors for 34 years, retiring in 1985. Andrew was a faithful loving husband, father, grandfather. Andrew is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine (Mobley) Wallace; sons, Gregory Wallace, Randy Wallace; grandson, Major Adam (Nicole) Wallace; granddaughter, Andrea Wallace; great-granddaughter, Nora Josephine Wallace; siblings, Martha Wood, Etta (Don) Manning, Freida Shuler, Melvin (Carolyn) Wallace and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:30-12:30 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Wallace and Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Tytus Avenue First Church of God, 3300 Tytus Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary