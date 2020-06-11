Andrew WEEKS
WEEKS, Andrew A. Loving Husband of Sherry Weeks for 32 years; beloved son of Emily "Casey" Weeks and the late Rex Weeks; devoted father of the late Bryan, Brandon (Becky), and Colin (Stephanie); beloved grandfather of 3 grand-daughters, Jada, Kaycie, and Larissa; cherished brother of John Weeks; dear nephew of Pat (Carolyn); and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Andy also leaves behind many cousins, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and friends Passed away on June 8, 2020, at the age of 58. Andy was a lifelong steelworker. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and watching the Bengals and the Reds. Andy attended many Cincinnati Reds Opening Day games with his sons. Andy will be missed by everyone who knew him. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton), 3950 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. Services will be held privately. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
