WISSMAN, Andrew J. "Andy" Of Beavercreek, Ohio died October 27, 2019, just three days short of his fortieth birthday. Family will greet friends 5-7pm on Friday, November 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with Loyal Order of Moose Services at 7ish. Funeral Services will be held 10am on Saturday, November 2 at Routsong Funeral Home with a family reception to follow the service at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #73, 1134 Richfield Center, Beavercreek, OH 45430. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019