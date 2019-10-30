Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew WISSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew WISSMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew WISSMAN Obituary
WISSMAN, Andrew J. "Andy" Of Beavercreek, Ohio died October 27, 2019, just three days short of his fortieth birthday. Family will greet friends 5-7pm on Friday, November 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with Loyal Order of Moose Services at 7ish. Funeral Services will be held 10am on Saturday, November 2 at Routsong Funeral Home with a family reception to follow the service at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #73, 1134 Richfield Center, Beavercreek, OH 45430. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now