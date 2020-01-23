|
BARNES, Aneesa K. Age 50 of Middletown, passed away, after a lifetime battle of diabetes, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Aneesa was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 25, 1969 to Gary and Eva Joan (nee Sparks) Hurst. Aneesa will be remembered for her giving nature and being a stranger to no one. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and especially her two fur babies. Aneesa is survived by her husband of 13 years, Mitch Spencer; her son, Austin Barnes; her brother, Stephen Hurst; her dear aunt, Judy (Darrell) Turner; her step-father, John Gibson; and many loving aunts, uncles, other family members and dear friends. Aneesa was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Joan Gibson and Gary P. Hurst. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in Aneesa's name. The family to extend a special thank you to all her nurses, aids and doctors. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 23, 2020