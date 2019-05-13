|
BRADLEY (Orey), Angela P. "Angie" Age 59 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Angie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 40 years: Brad E. Bradley, sons and daughters-in-law: Brad and Brandi Bradley of Lewisburg, Joel and Mandie Bradley of TX, grandchildren: Allison Lindsay, Lucas Bradley, brother: Bruce Wyatt of CO, sister: Carol Flynn of CO, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Beatrice (Caldwell) Orey, brother: Tommy Wyatt and granddaughter: Kaitlin Bradley. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2019