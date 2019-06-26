|
|
FIELDS, Angela Jane Age 51, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019. Angela was born on August 14, 1967 in Portsmouth, OH to Nancy and Nathan Dalton. Angela is survived by her husband, Eddie Fields; two sons, Logan and Dakota Johns; daughter, Alizabeth Fields; father, Nathan Dalton; two brothers, Scott (Angie) Dalton and John Dalton; sister, Jennifer Hamilton. Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Dalton. A visitation for Angela will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes Franklin, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Fields family.
Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019