Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
ANGELA PIETRANTONIO


1937 - 2020
ANGELA PIETRANTONIO Obituary
PIETRANTONIO, Angela M. Of Kettering, peacefully passed away at home on April 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on February 8, 1937 in Filadelfia, Italy to Francesco Pujia and Angela Soldano. Angela was a loving Mother, Grandmother (Nonna), Great-Grandmother and devoted wife to her beloved husband Leon for 60 years. She was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America and the Duronia club. Angela was a talented seamstress making her own clothes, curtains and embroidery. Her true passion was cooking for her family, friends and the many years making thousands of cookies for the Italian fall festival. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Donna, and her loving husband Leon. She is survived by her sons Angelo (Nancy) and Steve (Julie) Pietrantonio, daughters Mary (David) Cooney and Cindy (Steve) Collas. 14 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, her brothers Giovanni Pujia and Antonio (Margaret) Pujia, sister-in-law Angelina Manzo and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge Hospice care workers for their compassionate care, Julie and Steve for providing extraordinary daily care and Dino the dog, her comfort companion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Dayton Foodbank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
