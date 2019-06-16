SHAW, Angela Marie "Angie" Age 43, passed away on June 14, 2019 in Springfield, OH after years of failing health. She lived in Clark County, OH for most of her life and is a graduate of Shawnee High School. She was born December 9, 1975, the daughter of Richard Shaw and Cheryl (Burr) Shaw. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Austin and Alyssa Shaw, Aaron (AJ) Wallace and Amber Lattimore; grandchildren, Kingsley and Karson Shaw and Ava Wallace; sisters, Arica Thatcher and Amanda Hayes; brother, Rick (Kristi) Shaw; nieces, Taysia and Madison Caudill, Sarah Everage and Allison Shaw. Angie will always be remembered and missed by many beloved relatives and friends, Kendra, Sabrina, Kerri, and Madeliene, along with many more. A private "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary