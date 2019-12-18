Home

POPOVICH, Angelina Departed this life on December 10, 2019 at Grandview Hospital, with her granddaughter Devona by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents and godson. She is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Darryl) and Monica, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two sisters, one nephew, two dogs, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was born June 3, 1947 in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. with her parents, survivors of WWII displacement, in 1957. She worked for the City of Dayton for 30+ years, before retiring in 2005. Angie was well loved and will be remembered for her kind heart and commitment to being "Memaw" to everyone. A celebration of her life will take place on December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at White House Event Center in Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019
