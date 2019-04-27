MERRIAM, Lillian Angeline "Angie" 98, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, April 24th in the loving company of her niece and nephew. She was born September 9, 1920 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Asa and Tillie (Mapp) Merriam. As a young woman, Angie worked as a secretary at Robbins & Myers, Inc. in Springfield but her real passion was Bible study and involvement in church activities. A longtime member of Columbus Avenue United Methodist Church and, more recently, Northridge United Methodist Church, Angie was active over the years as a Sunday school teacher and a participant in many Bible study groups. In the 1960s and early 1970s, Angie was the after-school caregiver for her niece, Debbie, and nephew, Gregory. They fondly recall her cookies and decorated cakes and the chore charts she made, for which they were awarded stickers. When they entered college, Angie kept in close touch by sending them weekly letters. She continued this practice until her early 90s when she declared that if they were going to call her daily, there wasn't a need to keep writing so many letters! Angie enjoyed sending and receiving cards, writing letters, reading the Bible and Christian short stories, spending time with family and friends, going out to eat and, of course, dessert. Her positive outlook, surprisingly quirky sense of humor, ability to laugh at her own mistakes, infectious giggle, and thoughtful cards and letters will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Survivors include her family, Debra Davis and Grace Del Vecchio of Easthampton, Massachusetts; Gregory and Mary Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; and her dear friend and guardian angel, Neenah Grove of Springfield, who took her to church activities as well as various appointments around town, and kept family members apprised of Angie's health and well-being and the joy she experienced in spending time with her. Angie was preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis E. (Merriam) Davis and Paul H. Davis. The family would like to thank the Comfort Keepers who helped Angie live happily and independently in her home for the last nine years, especially Colleen Parsons, Kristy Springhetti, and Mary Kay Tackett. Colleen was Angie's best buddy, who spoiled her with made-from-scratch meals and treats and with whom she shared many laughs. The congregation of Northridge United Methodist Church is deeply appreciated as well for their kind, caring support. On Monday, April 29, a visiting hour starting at 10 a.m. will be followed by an 11 a.m. a celebration of life service at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, with the Reverend Ken Woode officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Northridge United Methodist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary