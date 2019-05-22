ITALIANO Sr., Angelo Paul 99, a lifelong resident of Hamilton, was born on April 15, 1920 in Trenton, Ohio. He was a Sargent in the Army, serving in the 905th Field Artillery Battalion C from 1942-1945 in WW2. He ran a family business in Hamilton, Mary's Place, for over 40 years. He passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Ohio Veteran's Home in Georgetown, Ohio where he resided his last five years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Italiano; parents, Placido and Maria Cappa Italiano; brothers, Anthony, Placido (Pogie) Jr., Frank, and Stanley; and stepson, Tim Huff of Paris, KY. He is survived by his sister, Frances McKibben of Lakeland, FL; daughters, Jerri (Cookie) Italiano-Otherson (Vance) of Germantown, OH, Angie Italiano-Nabbefeldt (Marc) of Cleveland, TN; son, Angelo Italiano Jr. of Sunrise, FL and stepson Terry Huff of Hamilton; special granddaughter, Ashlee Aldridge; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Veteran's Home in Georgetown, Ohio and the many personnel and other military veterans whose care and companionship enriched his final years. Memorials may be sent to the Ohio Veteran's Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, OH 45121. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery with a private family service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary