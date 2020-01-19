|
CARPENTER, Angenette Oakley 95, of Kettering passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Oakley and Bessie Pence of Lebanon and her step-father William W. Rumer. She is also preceded in death by her husband James R. Carpenter (Bob), whom she married on September 11, 1948; her brother Everett Pence; sisters Florine Montgomery, Dorothy Stoltz Goodman, and Margaret Rogers; nephew Clinton Pence; and daughter-in-law's; Diane Pietrzak Carpenter and Jackie Creager Carpenter. Angenette was a graduate of Patterson Co-op High School Class of 1943. She was a graduate of Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing, class of fall 1946 and completed a graduate course in Obstetrics at the Boston Hospital for women, Boston, MA. She was a nurse in the Labor and Delivery Room and Perinatal Health Center at Miami Valley Hospital for over 20 years. She is a 50 year member and Past Worthy Matron of Harvest Chapter #564 Order of the Eastern Star, member of Antioch Shrine Daughters of the Nile, member and past president of the Creative Quilters Guide and the Green Living Garden Club, member of the Shamrock Auxiliary, #2800 Auxiliary and member of the Eintracht German Club. Angenette always enjoyed being with family and friends, camping at the ocean beach, traveling, doing genealogy for the family and quilting. Angenette is survived by her sons, Jeffrey R. Carpenter and his wife Tammy of Cape Coral, FL, and Lindsay L. Carpenter of Troy; grandchildren, Noelle Carpenter of Kettering and Joshua Carpenter of Orlando, FL, Jeremy Gootee of Dayton and Jared (Rachel) Key of Springboro; and a very special cousin, Dona Rhoden of Dayton. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Services will be held at 11 AM with an OES service immediately following. Burial will follow at Bearcreek Cemetery. In desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020