MUTTERS, Angie "Granny" Age 65, of Kettering, passed away September 11, 2019 at home. She enjoyed a career in nursing for many years in the Dayton area. Angie is survived by her sister, Patty Drayton; nephew, John Stump; 1 niece, 3 nephews; dearest friend, Diane (Leo); her beloved grandson, Nic, his parents, Chet and Fawn Corder and Fawn's brother, Trapper, and many, many loving friends and family. Her family wants to acknowledge the exceptional care that Angie received at Kettering Hospital and . Private services. An expression of sympathy may be made to in Angie's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019