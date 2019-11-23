|
WATERS, Angie Karen Age 91, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by a family who loved and cherished her dearly. Angie's family wishes to thank Beavercreek Health and Rehab as well as Vitas for the loving care they gave to her. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church 954 N. Maple Street, Fairborn, Ohio. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Beavercreek Health and Rehab Activities Dept. in Angie's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer, Kettering Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019