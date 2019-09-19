|
ALFORD, Angus Notley "Not" Died Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Banyan Residence Assisted Living Resort. Born to Angus Notley Alford II and Mary (Allman) Alford, he leaves his wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Bex) Alford; his sons Stephen (Karen), Michael, Russell (Denise) and Andrew (Erin) Alford; Grandsons Jason, Joshua, David and Jeff Alford; Granddaughters Sienna Link, Jessica Alford, Stephanie Long, Jenna Mossbarger, Marie Alford and 12 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Alford. Born and raised in Hartwell, Georgia, he attended Georgia Military Academy before graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Architecture in 1954. After graduating from U.C., he served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1957. Working for Marlin L. Heist and Assoc., W.W. Wurst Architects, and David A. Tisch and Assoc. from 1957 to 1972, he joined Lorenz & Williams Incorporated where he finished his career as President and CEO of the firm. His professional accomplishments were many, including Fellowship in the AIA, and Gold Medal from the Architects Society of Ohio. His service in his profession was extensive, from Local leadership as President of Dayton Chapter of AIA, Director of Architects Society of Ohio, to Board member and Vice President of National AIA. He was passionate about his work, and mentored numerous individuals into the industry, and leaves a deep legacy in the industry. A funny, kind, and thoughtful gentleman, his love for the beach was infectious, and carries on in his family who he took with him often. Retiring in Florida after his career, he and Evelyn enjoyed having family and friends down at the Beach where they lived on the Gulf coast, finishing in Venice Florida which he loved. A Celebration of his life will be held on September 28, 2019 at Mills Morgan Tower Club, 3500 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek, Ohio from 5 to 7.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019