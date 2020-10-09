1/1
ANITA CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, Anita Diane Anita Diane Chapman, 76, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer Russell and Juanita (Moore) Massie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne Thompson; and brother, David Massie. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 42 years, Ronald Chapman; son and daughter-in-law, Brandt and Joy Thompson; grandchildren, Annette (Nick) Long and Eric Thompson; and great-grandson, Gabriel Long. Anita retired from Springfield City Schools where she was a school bus driver for many years. She was a member at Fellowship Christian Church where she enjoyed volunteering and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She adored her dogs and liked to sew, but above all else, spending time with her family was her most cherished pastime. Viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12-1p.m. with service beginning at 1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved