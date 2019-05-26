|
COOK, Anita L. Age 66 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents William R. and Louise (Cox) Cook. Survived by a sister Margaret "Maggie" McMaster of Charlotte, NC, brother Tom and his wife Marmee Cook of Cincinnati, nieces, nephews, family and friends. She graduated from Fairview High School and retired from UPS. Memorial Services 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Barbara Wiechel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019