Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita DONAHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita DONAHUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita DONAHUE Obituary
DONAHUE, Anita Mae 69, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in her home. She was born May 13, 1949 in Blair, Nebraska the daughter of Nial and Bernita (Loudon) Viles. Anita was a life member of the VFW Post 1251 in Blair, NE. She is survived by her three children, Michael "Mikey" & Misty Donahue, Angela "Angie" & John Bibbee and James Kalinowski; fourteen grandchildren, Ashlynn, Evan, Mikayla, Michael, Aubrey, Kaylee, Hailee, Tiffinee, Karlee, Hannah, John, Cody, James and Elijah; two sisters, Susan & Ron Jenson and Mary Kay Williams and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Michael in 1995 and a sister, Kathleen Noyes. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 4 - 6 p.m. Burial will be in Blair Cemetery, Blair, NE.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.