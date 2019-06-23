GROTE, Anita C. Age 89 of Okeana, OH passed away on June 21, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Center. She was born on January 21, 1930 in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of Russell and Clara (Ballback) Schramm. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Thompson and Jennifer (Mark) Miller; three grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Fogle, Lauren Miller, and Evan Miller; two great grandchildren, Rory Saunders and Finley Rose Keish; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Glenn Thompson and Richard Grote; and one daughter, Kristina Thompson. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3370 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Monday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary